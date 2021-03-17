Verde Mahling, 92, of Little Falls, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Little Falls Care Center. A visitation will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church- Little Falls on Saturday, March 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church- Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Verde Ann Schneider was born on June 29, 1928 to the late Frank and Frances (Andres) Schneider in Little Falls, MN. The family lived in Randall, where Verde attended elementary school. She then attended and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 1945. Verde Ann married the love of her life William “Bill” Mahling on July 8, 1948 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Verde worked at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls for many years. Verde was very passionate about serving others during her life. She was active and involved in many organizations and groups over the years. Verde was an avid reader and enjoyed a strong cup of coffee and a good piece of pie. She enjoyed the simple things in life from: bowling, traveling, fishing trips to Canada, playing cards, trying new recipes and was an avid dog lover. Verde Ann treasured her time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by children, Terry (and Rob Schmidt) Mahling of Minneapolis, Maureen (and Michael) O’Brien of Loomis, CA, Steve Mahling of Cushing; siblings, Robert Schneider of Arizona, Mary (and Al) McKeown of Kentucky, William “Bill” (and Jennifer) Schneider of Ontario; grandchildren, Erin (and Matt) Cocks, Ryan Mahling, Collin O’Brien, Allison Ryan and Sean O’Brien; great-grandchildren, George Cocks, Verde Ann Cocks, Andie O’Brien, Callum Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frances Schneider; husband, William “Bill” Mahling; daughter, Anita Mahling-Nation and a sister, Carmen Powers. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Morrison County Humane Society and the St. Francis Convent. Arrangements for Verde are with Emblom Brenny in Little Falls, (320) 632-4393.
