Valerie S. (Johnson) Quiel, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away at age 71 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Survived by mother Betty Johnson, brother Kevin Johnson, children Philip Quiel, Jeremy Quiel, Kimberly (Quiel) Roe; nine grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Joy Cimmiyotti and Judee Gooding. Preceded in death by husband David Quiel and father Carl Johnson. A memorial service date has yet to be determined. Final cremation internment will be at the Cushing Cemetery in Cushing, MN. Condolences may be sent to the family C/O Valerie Quiel to 2405 N Kirkwood Lane, Plymouth, MN 55441.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.