Valerie S. (Johnson) Quiel, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away at age 71 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Survived by mother Betty Johnson, brother Kevin Johnson, children Philip Quiel, Jeremy Quiel, Kimberly (Quiel) Roe; nine grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Joy Cimmiyotti and Judee Gooding. Preceded in death by husband David Quiel and father Carl Johnson. A memorial service date has yet to be determined. Final cremation internment will be at the Cushing Cemetery in Cushing, MN. Condolences may be sent to the family C/O Valerie Quiel to 2405 N Kirkwood Lane, Plymouth, MN 55441.
