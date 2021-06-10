Val Olson, 64-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Motley, MN with Pastor Paul Koehler officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Randall, MN. Val Olson was born on May 10, 1957 in Springfield, MN to the late Severen and Darlene (Bittner) Olson. Val mostly grew up in the Randall area on his dad’s farm. He spent some time at his Grandma Clara’s and Grandpa Lester’s in Lake Crystal, MN. He also spent time at his Grandma Della’s and Grandpa Leo’s in Lamberton, MN. Val enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and doing the daily Sudoku in the newspaper. He also delighted in getting together with family and friends and spending time with his grandkids. Val was an over the road truck driver, working for various companies, along with owning a couple of his own. He also worked in some factories and on some farms. Val served as an elder at his church in Motley, MN. Val is survived by his wife, Mary Olson of Randall, MN; son, Gale (Kim) Olson of Little Falls, MN and their children, Matt Hershberger of Little Falls, MN and Katie Hershberger of Elkhart, IN; daughter, Teneil (fiancé, Ben Seelen) Olson of Randall, MN, and their son, Sev Seelen and daughter, Sierra (fiancé, Devin Patrick) Olson of Pillager; sisters, Darcy Young of Sherburne, MN, Terry Schraut of Motley, MN, Sherry (Mel) Odom of Moore, OK, Randi (Bill) Agens of Pine River, MN, Vicky (Dean) Gustafson of Buffalo, MN and Sandy Olson of Little Falls, MN; brother, Vern Olson of Motley and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Val is preceded in death parents, Severen and Darlene Olson; and sister, Candy Olson.
