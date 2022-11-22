Urban L. Otremba, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away peacefully into God's hands at Autumn Cottages of Alexandria, MN on November 19, 2022, with his son by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Michael Van Sloun officiating. Burial in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Military Rites conducted by the Pierz American Legion Post #341. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Caring for Urban and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

