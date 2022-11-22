Urban L. Otremba, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away peacefully into God's hands at Autumn Cottages of Alexandria, MN on November 19, 2022, with his son by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Michael Van Sloun officiating. Burial in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Military Rites conducted by the Pierz American Legion Post #341. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Caring for Urban and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Urban was born to Joseph and Marion (Lintner) Otremba in Little Falls, MN on December 19, 1935. He attended Little Falls High School where he later graduated and took college courses. He was united in marriage to Carole M. Yatckoske on September 11, 1965, and they were blessed with four children. Urban served two years in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany. He then served seven years in the Minnesota National Guard at Camp Ripley. He was employed at Hennepin Paper in Little Falls from October of 1960 to December, 1997. Additionally, Urban served on the Little Falls City Council for 30 years.
Urban's hobbies included golfing, bowling, gourmet cooking, reading, gardening, as well as restoring furniture. Urban belonged to the Friends of the Library where he started the "GOAL" program (Grade One at the Library). Through this program, he sent 3,500 first graders to the library from 2001 to 2017. He also mentored students at Lincoln Elementary School. Urban and Carole enjoyed traveling, both domestically and internationally. Urban was a member of the Charles Lindbergh Sister City, where citizens of France were hosted in Little Falls. He was also a member of the Little Falls Legion. Urban was a fan of many sports including the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins, but more importantly, the Detroit Tigers (Go Tigers!).
Urban is survived by his wife, Carole (Yatckoske) Otremba of Little Falls; son, Kevin Otremba of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Renee (Vern) Hinnenkamp of Sauk Centre, Anita Otremba of St. Cloud, and Karen (Richard) Otremba Muckala of New York Mills; sister, JoAnn Kroll of Richfield; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Urban is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and family, in addition to a host of friends.
Urban was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marion Otremba; siblings, Lawrence, Rita Ries, Clement, Marcelline Paycer, Marcellus, Romeus, Joseph, and Allan.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.