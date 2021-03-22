Thank you for being here today to honor the memory of Verde Ann Mahling. It has been a while since we have been together. Please don’t hesitate to look around the church and if you see someone you haven’t seen in a while, feel free to smile and wave. You know that is what Verde Ann would do. No one loved a gathering more than Verde Ann be it with family, church or friends. She was a generous, caring soul who loved being among people. Verde’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life and she never missed an opportunity to be with them. Before every wedding it was always the same conversation: “I’m really too old for this, it’s so difficult getting through the airport and, do you think I would look good in this outfit? You know it gets cool out there in the evenings.” She was so proud of her grandchildren and what they had accomplished. She knew how precious these times together were and wouldn’t have missed them for the world. Verde was devoted to her church and her life was guided by its faith and fellowship. She loved sharing a bowl of soup with the Sisters at St. Francis or catching the hand of an old friend at the end of service at St. Mary’s, or at the Randall church raffle. She always coveted that basket of preserved fruits and vegetables. However, the real prize was sharing a bowl of ice cream surrounded by friends and family. At age 92, she still liked to try new recipes, asking her neighbors, who she cherished, “Would you give this a taste and tell me what you think?” It was just her way of getting together. At family gatherings, if asked to bring a salad, she would bring a salad, a pie, a side of potatoes and probably a can of nuts for good measure. She was such a generous soul. When you walked into the room and she caught your eye with that bright smile and sparkling blue eyes you could feel her saying “I’m so glad to see you here.” And we were all so glad to see her as well. Then later, when you heard the chair scrape along the floor and she sat down next to you and told you how attractive your outfit was, and asked about all of your children because she knew them all by name, and finally with such genuine concern, asked “How is it going?” you knew how much she truly cared. I know Verde is in Heaven today catching up with family and friends long passed. I know she is surrounded by a small group of loving dogs each one vying for a place on her lap. And I know she is looking down on us today delighted to see us gathered together and wishing she could be here. Until that time when we once again get that chance to catch up with Verde Ann, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Robert Schmidt 03/20/2021
