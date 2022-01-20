Amikogaabawiikwe, Unique Beaulieu, age 6 of Onamia, MN, died on January 13, 2022.
Visitation began at 6 PM on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony was held at 10 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille lacs Reservation with Obizaan officiating. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Amikogaabawiikwe, Unique Sincere Beaulieu was born on December 11, 2015, in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, to Philip Benjamin and Chantelle (Davis) Beaulieu. She enjoyed being with her family, especially mom and baby sister, Aurora, who she loved playing and singing with. Unique looked forward to going to school, seeing her teacher, and learning how to draw and read. She liked playing games on the PlayStation, her tablet, and watching her favorite cartoons and movies. Unique also loved using her imagination while playing with her toys. She was always singing, dancing, and laughing. She enjoyed taking pictures, swimming, and going on rides in the car. Unique loved spending her free time hanging out with uncle Blade.
Amikogaabawiikwe is survived by her mother, Chantelle (Daniel Brooks) Beaulieu; father, Philip Benjamin; sister, Aurora Beaulieu; brother, Philip Benjamin Jr.; stepbrothers, Aiden Brooks and Freeman Brooks; grandma, Ardana Beaulieu; grandpa, Robert Sam; great-grandpa, John Stately; uncles, Blade Bastedo, Joe Bastedo, Vincent Beaulieu, Leland Sam; aunties, Brittany Beaulieu, Melissa Benjamin, Rosi Benjamin; great-auntie, Candida Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandma, Audrey Stately; great-grandpa, Art Benjamin; grandma, Janet Benjamin; special uncle, Shane Boyd.
