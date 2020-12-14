Ty D. Poppenhagen, age 16, of Upsala, was a phenomenal son and a great friend who lost his struggle with anxiety on Friday, December 11, 2020 at his home in Upsala, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala with Rev. David Grundman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Upsala High School Gymnasium and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Ty Davon Poppenhagen was born April 7, 2004 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Chad and Amy (Burggraff) Poppenhagen. He was currently a sophomore at Upsala High School and part of the graduating class of 2023. Ty enjoyed going camping with his family every summer, fishing, hunting, and had a passion for photography. While out enjoying nature, he loved discovering new things and would climb rocks, hills and trees to get where he wanted to go. He also enjoyed a good cup of coffee or tea and conversation with his family. He loved to be at grandma and grandpa’s home in Little Falls where they had their own room called the “cuz cave.” He would hop on a bike and cruise around Little Falls with his camera as he recently took up photography as his passion. Ty was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Survivors include his parents, Chad and Amy Poppenhagen of Swanville; brother, Ari Poppenhagen; sister, Kira Poppenhagen both at home; grandparents, David and Linda Burggraff of Little Falls, step-grandmother, Sonja Kaufman of Reno, Nevada; aunts and uncles, Brian Burggraff, Linda Wrobel, Sherrie Wieling, Lori (Carl) Brown, Tracy (Lyle) Kill, Crystal (Greg) Nichols, and Dave (April) Peterson; and many cousins and friends. Ty was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Poppenhagen and grandmother, Loretta Peterson. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
