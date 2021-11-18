Troy Kramer, age 57, passed away on November 2, 2021.
Memorial service held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Onamia Vet's Club with Pastor Joe Boeringa officiating.
Troy is survived by his son, Tony; grandson, Robert; brother, Ty (Karen) of Onamia, MN; sisters, Joni (Roy) of Bradford, MN, Jana of Aitkin, MN, Jane of Onamia, MN and many (great) nieces and (great) nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tony.
Troy Scott Kramer was born on May 28, 1964, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Barton and Yvonne Kramer. Troy enjoyed being with family and friends, watching the Minnesota Vikings, NASCAR, and doing lawn care.
Caring for Troy and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.