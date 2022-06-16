Toni Lynn (Sagataw) Doust, 56-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on June 12, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Service began at 2 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe reservation. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Toni Lynn (Sagataw) Doust was born in Neenah, WI on November 24, 1965, to Edgar and Charlotte Sagataw. She enjoyed being around her family and friends, listening to rock and roll, playing her guitars, winning on her scratch-offs, and being with her pets. She was there for anyone who needed her. She had the biggest heart and was loved by everyone who met her.
Toni is survived by her husband, Raymond Doust Jr.; children, Donevin Sagataw, Athena Sagataw; sisters, Charlene, Cheryl, Carolyn (George), Betsy, Loretta (Carlos), and Paula; brothers, Eddie (Deborah) Sagataw, Marty Sagataw, Jeff Sagataw; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Charlotte Sagataw; sons, Daniel and Eric; sisters, Josie and Louann; nephews, Levi Sagataw and Chad Harris.
