Tommy D. Meece, 64, of Randall passed away from illness on April 16, 2021 at his home. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at Graham United Cemetery near Graham, Minnesota following the visitation on Friday. He was born May 9, 1956 to Tilford and Nora (Sears) Meece in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tommy was a life-long United States Military buff. He is survived by his sisters, Carol Meece and Betty Meece of Randall; brother, Bill (Shirley) Meece of Loveland, OH. Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents. The arrangements for Tommy are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.