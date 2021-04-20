Tommy D. Meece, 64, of Randall passed away from illness on April 16, 2021 at his home. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at Graham United Cemetery near Graham, Minnesota following the visitation on Friday. He was born May 9, 1956 to Tilford and Nora (Sears) Meece in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tommy was a life-long United States Military buff. He is survived by his sisters, Carol Meece and Betty Meece of Randall; brother, Bill (Shirley) Meece of Loveland, OH. Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents. The arrangements for Tommy are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.
