Tina Podraza, 51-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, formerly of Grey Eagle, MN, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. Tina was born on June 6, 1968 in Little Falls, MN to Clarence and Jeanette (Barthel) Podraza. She grew up in Swanville, MN where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1986. Tina kept herself busy with her many hobbies and interests. She was a very busy lady, enjoying puzzles, listening to country music, bird watching and shopping. Her family was her life, she spent lots of time with them and was always very concerned and interested in their lives. Tina resided at an apartment in Grey Eagle, MN and was very involved with the other residents at the apartment. Christmas and Holidays were Tina’s favorite time of year and she always tried to make each Holiday very special. The last 10 years for Tina was very difficult as she fought cancer, but she never gave up and was always optimistic and ready to fight the cancer head on. Tina was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Tina is survived by parents, Clarence and Jeanette Podraza of Swanville, MN; brother, Tom (Gretchen) Podraza of Little Falls, MN and niece, Avie Podraza.
