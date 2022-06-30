Timothy "Tim" Emanuel, 62-year-old resident of Shoreview, MN, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home in Shoreview, MN.
Memorial Gathering held from 4-8 P.M on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Holcomb-Henry-Boom- Purcell Funeral Home in Shoreview, MN (515 Highway 96 West, Shoreview, MN 55126). Time of sharing held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home in Shoreview, MN. Caring for Tim and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Timothy Carl Emanuel was born on January 11, 1960, in Austin, MN, to the late Carl Emanuel and Pattie Black. He grew up in White Bear Lake, MN, where he graduated high school from. Tim started working at ODF (Old Dutch Foods) in December of 1979. He met the love of his life there, Kitty Britz. Tim and Kitty were united in marriage on September 18, 1982, at the Church of Saint Timothy in Blaine, MN. Tim and Kitty purchased their first home together in Shoreview, MN, where they raised their two girls.
He enjoyed the outdoors of all kinds, especially hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and ATVs. He taught gun safety and was very mechanically inclined especially when it came to building trailers. Tim will be remembered for being a prankster, and for his harmonica and guitar talent. He loved his wife, kids, and grandchildren immensely, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kitty Emanuel of Shoreview, MN; daughters, Jessica Stoffers of Westfield, IN and Kimberly (Eric) Gebel of Coon Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Makenzie, Sydney, and Logan; sisters, Sue Miller of White Bear Lake, MN, Mary Jo (Mike) Farrell of White Bear Lake, MN and Paula (Vic) Trujillo of Nashville, TN; father-in-law, Floyd Britz of Morrill, MN; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Peter Britz of Spring Lake Park, MN, Duane Britz of Hillman, MN, Robert (Candy) Britz of Coon Rapids, MN, Julie (Mark Nelson) Wallum of Wright City, MO, Kevin Britz of Blaine, MN and Randy (Kim) Britz of Spring Lake Park, MN and his many nephews and nieces.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Carl L. Emanuel; mother, Pattie (Art) Black; mother-in-law, Irene Britz; brother-in-law, Gerald Britz, and cousin, Terry Emanuel.
