Timothy Sczublewski, 53 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A private family memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A full and complete notice will follow. Timothy Sczublewski was born on April 28, 1967 in Little Falls to Robert “Bob” and Judy (Gast) Sczublewski. He was raised in Little Falls along with his siblings, Theodore, Eric and Irene. He attended and graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1985. He attended Brainerd Community College for two years and received his Associate of Arts Degree. Tim was a member of National Guard and served four years in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge from the military, Tim worked for Frigidaire in St. Cloud for over 20 years. He also worked for the Full Fillment Center along other various jobs. He enjoyed volunteering at the Stearns County Humane Society. Tim was an avid collector of sports cards, media, coins, stamps and anything that was collectable. He enjoyed watching and attending sporting events, especially the St. Cloud River Bats and the Minnesota Twins. He bowled for several years on many leagues. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Robert “Bob” and Judy Sczublewski of Little Falls; siblings, Theodore Sczublewski of St, Cloud, Eric Sczublewski of Minneapolis and Irene Sczublewski of St. Paul; nephews, Tyler and Murphy Sczublewski and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerome and Helen Sczublewski and Edward and Katherine Gast. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society. Tri-County Humane Society 735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304 The arrangements for Timothy are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
