Thomas "Tom" Leo Schlangen, age 83, of Albertville and formerly of Forest Lake, MN passed away on March 1, 2023.
He was born on January 2, 1940 in Little Falls, MN, the son of Andrew and Mary (Reitmeier) Schlangen, the youngest of 11 children. He graduated from Little Falls High school in 1957 and went on to graduate from South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD.
He married Joann C. Pierzina on November 4, 1961 in Randall, MN. God blessed their marriage with two children.
Mr. Schlangen was a mechanical engineer and began his career at Pratt Whitney and ended his career with Control Data in Arden Hills, MN.
He retired when he was 48 and took up woodworking. Tom was an avid woodworker and generous with his creations. As time went by, he took up the hobby of clay pottery. He enjoyed time at the cabin and was an extraordinary flower gardener. He was a beloved uncle who had a special place in the hearts of many nieces and nephews. Tom was a prolific writer who wrote uplifting and inspiring letters to extended family and friends and also had a small book of his stories published. He was very fond of reading books to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survived by his loving wife of 61 years Joann C. Schlangen; a daughter Catherine (Hans) Alwin; a son Daniel Schlangen; grandchildren Kelsey (Tom) Bishop, Hans (Rachael) Alwin and Natalie Alwin; great-grandchildren Cora, Abby and James Bishop; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service with a time of sharing held on Saturday, March 11th at 1:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael/Albertville Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Brown officiating, vocalist Tom Bishop and organist Duane Esterly. Visitation held on Saturday, March 11th one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
The family would to thank The Peterson Chapel for their gracious assistance with the funeral arrangements. On-line condolences can be made at www.thepetersonchapel.com.
