Thomas John Campbell was born July 9th, 1947 in Grand Forks, ND as the fourth child of Max and Adelaide (Dahlstrom) Campbell. Thomas passed away on November 14th, 2020 at his home in Monticello, MN. Tom attended Minnesota Legions Boys State in 1964, before graduating from Oslo High School in 1965. He graduated from Mayville State University in 1969 with degree in Social Studies and Physical Education. Tom taught high school social studies in Las Vegas, NV for two years before moving back to Oslo to begin teaching Social Studies at the local high school. Tom married Kay Pasche on July 1, 1978. Two years later the couple moved to Mapleton, ND where Tom taught Social Studies and Physical Education at Casselton High school. Tom was also a deeply passionate basketball and football coach. In 1988, Kay and Tom moved back to Oslo when Tom accepted a position at his father’s company Valley Bean. Tom then farmed carrots while he was the president of Snowflake Carrot Company in the 1990’s. In 2002, Kay and Tom relocated to Roylaton, MN. He spent the rest of his career substitute teaching and working as a special education teacher. His hobbies included peasant hunting, go-kart racing and trap shooting. Tom won the St. Anthony Gun Club and Ingwalson Trap Shooting awards. He was also an avid Twins and Golden Gopher fan and a sometimes Vikings fan. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. Tom is survived by wife Kay, daughter Kassie (Campbell) Baker, son in law Geoff and granchildren Greyson (7) and Nora (4) of Plymouth, MN . He is also survived by sisters Kathleen (San Diego, CA) and Maxine (Manvel, ND) and brother Daniel (LaCrosse, WI). As well as by many brothers and sisters in-law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Adelaide Campbell, brother Bud Campbell and sister in-law Rosie Kiecker. A funeral service and internment will be held at Faith Lutheran Little Falls, MN for family. Due to COVID pandemic, a memorial service is planned for Summer 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oslo, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.