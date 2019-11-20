Thomas “Tom” Haselkamp, 59-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. A gathering to celebrate Thomas’ life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Falls Bar in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapels in Little Falls, MN. Tom was born on July 5, 1960 to the late Robert and Beatrice (LeDoux) Haselkamp in Little Falls, MN. He grew up in Little Falls, MN, where he attended school and graduated from Little Falls High School. He furthered his education by attending technical college. Tom loved fixing anything, especially cars and electronics. He worked at several bars in town over the years as a bartender, bouncer, and shuttle bus driver. Tom was also a route delivery driver for the Morrison County Record. He was an avid Vikings fan, but enjoyed following all sports, including NASCAR and drag racing events. Tom had a passion for music that covered a wide range of genres such as rock, country, and Christmas music; artists such as Dean Martin, and Bing Crosby. In his free time, Tom enjoyed bowling and darts, which he was very good at both. Tom was a gentle giant. He was a caring person with a soft spot for children and animals. He had a quick wit, with a dry and ironic sense of humor. You could always count on a good laugh when he was around. Tom is survived by sisters, Leona Johnson and Shirley Ramsdell; brother Bob (Sara) Haselkamp; uncle Herb Haselkamp; nephews, Tony (Denise) Haselkamp, Sean Haselkamp, and Jay (Ashley) Johnson; nieces, Kristina (Anthony) Strader and Erica Johnson; and several great-nieces and nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Beatrice (LeDoux) Haselkamp.
