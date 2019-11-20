Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Occasional light rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain early...then a period of light snow overnight. Low 29F. NNE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.