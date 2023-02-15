Thomas "Tom" Gerwing, 67-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at his residence.
Memorial Service held at 12 noon on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls with a visitation starting at 10 AM Thursday. Caring for Tom and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Tom was born on November 20, 1955, to the late Roland and Loretta (Piasecki) Gerwing. He grew up in Little Falls and was later united in marriage to Karen Young on April 26, 1975. Tom worked as a salesman at Von's Supply in Little Falls, MN for 25 years until changing careers and then was employed with Tri City Paving/Knife River of Little Falls for the past 22 years as a truck driver.
Tom was known to be very social and was known and liked by many. His laughter and bright smile could light up any room. He enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, hunting, fishing, visiting with family and friends, teasing his grandkids, and having conversations with his children. The most enjoyment in Tom's life was spending time with the love of his life, Karen, whom he called his bride. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren very much, as well as all of his friends. Tom will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen; his children, Stacy (Brent Estes) Virnig, Todd (Katie) Gerwing, Jason (Nicole) Gerwing, and Jessica Gerwing; his grandchildren, Olivia Virnig, Julie, Emily, Carie, Derek, Shaunacy, Hanna, Rowan, and Adler Gerwing; sisters, Karen Kuchinski and Janey Gerwing; and brothers, Dean Hanson and Rick Hanson.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay Brand; brother-in-law, Scott Young; sisters-in-law, Diane Kowalczyk and Darlene Stager; as well as other friends and acquaintances over the years.
