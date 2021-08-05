Thomas “Tom” Eich of East Bethel passed away on August 3, 2021 at the age of 77. A Celebration of life will be on Sunday, August 8th from 2 to 6 p.m. at Thurston Deshaw Funeral Home in Andover. A Funeral service will be held at St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN on Monday, August 9th beginning at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. There will be a meal at the school following the burial. Tom was born on December 21, 1943 to Dr. Matthew Eich and Lavina Ortman and was raised in NE Minneapolis. Tom enjoyed driving race cars and raising animals on his farm. Proud of his German heritage, traveled Europe when younger, and liked to entertain people. Thomas is survived by his children, Matt (Donna), Tom Jr. (Kathy), Liz and Andy; six grandchildren, Brittany, Zach (Lauren), Carter, Austin, Cody, and Jake; great-grandchild Oliver; brother, Dr. Matthew Eich of Red Wing and sisters, Mary Koblas from Marengo, IL and Amy Dettman of Minneapolis; and former wife Kathy Nepsha. He was preceded in death by brothers John Eich of Lastrup and Joe Eich of Minneapolis. Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Thomas is Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. 320-632-4393
