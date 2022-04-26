Thomas Lee Rauch, 61-year-old resident of Pierz passed away on April 10th at his residence. A Celebration of Thomas' life will be held from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, April 29 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home.
Thomas had four children, Joshua and Maria Rauch of Little Falls, Daniel Rauch of Sioux Falls and Cory Rauch of Pierz. He was the grandfather of five girls, Olivia, Kristen and Elizabeth Rauch, Ivori Ramsdell and Eboni Keehr.
Thomas was born on December 14, 1960 the first child to Roger Rauch and the late Patricia (Gammon) Rauch. Thomas was raised by his mother Patricia along with Roger and Judith Rauch in rural Pierz. Thomas spent much of his early life working with his family on their farm. He started turning wrenches as soon as he was big enough to hold tools in his hands and he spent many hours in his Uncle Johnny's garage right next door.
For many years Thomas worked with his father farming and working in "Roger's Garage" and if you've driven to Pierz on Highway 27 you have likely seen the white, brick building with bright red letters. He continued to work in this garage on his own as a mechanic and auto body technician. His automotive talent and skills were something to be admired and he passed this on to all of his boys. Thomas ventured to Texas to work on oil rigs and wore many hats when working for CJR Inc. & Rammer Repair of Little Falls. He also worked at Woodline Saw Mill in Onamia and CarCo Automotive in Rice. He prided himself at being a person who could turn a rust bucket into a squealing hot rod.
Thomas is survived by his father Roger (Judith) Rauch of Pierz; children, Joshua, Maria, Daniel and Cory Rauch; brother, Jerry (Beth) Rauch of Pierz; sisters, Brenda Marshik of Brainerd and RaeAnn (Dan) Hallberg of Rogers; grandchildren, Olivia, Kristen and Elizabeth Rauch, Ivori Ramsdell and Eboni Keehr; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents John (Regina) Rauch, Lee (Annette) Gammon and mother, Patricia Rauch.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.