Thomas J. Schlichting, 73-year-old resident of Rice, MN, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. An Outdoor Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Community Country Church in Holdingford, MN. Burial will be at the South Elmdale Cemetery, rural Holdingford. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Friday at the at the Community Country Church in Holdingford, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Caring for Thomas and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN. Thomas was born on May 5, 1948 to George and Agnes (Trutwin) Schlichting. He married Linda Kasper on August 29, 1970. With the help of his wife, Thomas became the third generation to operate the Schlichting family dairy farm in Brockway Township, where they raised their four daughters and son. During his dairy farming years, Thomas extensively remodeled and updated the farmhouse. He also designed and built an elaborate flower garden with a rock waterfall and fountain to beautify the yard. After selling his dairy herd, Thomas raised a large and lavish vegetable garden annually. All his life, Thomas loved making firewood and cutting lumber with the sawmill he built. He summarized his lifelong work outdoors as, “I was born in overalls with a chainsaw by my side.” Thomas was blessed with a rare combination of innovative engineering skills and creative gifts, such that it seemed he could fix everything and build anything. Trees on the farm were transformed by Thomas’ craftsmanship into furniture, sculptures, musical instruments and more. He converted the old granary into a wood workshop, where he had just completed his third intricately carved dining table. In 2001, he re-purposed parts from 13 different retired farm machines to build a large cement mixer, only one of his many mechanical creations. As an artist, he blessed many with handmade gifts of personalized carved wood boxes and welded wedding candle holders. The consummate renaissance man, he loved poetry, music and learning, and was known as the indomitable champion on the family croquet court. Thomas loved to help others and was especially generous in sharing his time and talents with his children, whom he referred to as his greatest gift. Regarding his willingness to help them, he told his children, “I wasn’t looking for a reward, you were the reward.” From a young age, Thomas served God and loved the Scriptures. After years filled with hard work and many accomplishments, Thomas reflected in his last days, “It’s so amazing that everything in life loses value without Jesus.” His faith was paramount and unwavering. Thomas journeyed to his heavenly home with his Creator on September 20, 2021. Thomas is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Erika (Darryl) Egli, Candace (Justin) Kronholm, Maria (Paul) Shrake, Sara (Eric) Lieser, Joseph (April) Schlichting; and his precious grandchildren, Charlotte, Esme, Abigail, Madeline, Paul, Sophia, Ezri and Moses. He is also survived by siblings, MaryAnn Czeck, Theresa Roehl, Lorraine Warzecha, Delores (Dave) Czech, Marci (Marv) Nelson, Jeanette (Larry) Brixius, John (Dianne) Schlichting and David (Debbie) Schlichting. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, George and Agnes (Trutwin) Schlichting; and brothers-in-law, Milo Czeck, Ray Roehl, Donald Warzecha and Donald Rerecich.
