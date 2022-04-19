Thomas "Tom" Heying, 81-year-old resident of Little Falls died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at his home in Little Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, April 22 at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 21 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church on Friday. Burial held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Parish Prayer held on Thursday evening at 5:30 P.M. and the Knights of Columbus will pray the Office of the Dead Prayer at 7:00 P.M.
Thomas "Tom" Heying was born on September 26, 1940 in rural Albany to the late Ambrose and Leona (Kemper) Heying. At the age of 3, his family moved to rural Richmond where he grew up. He attended a one-room country school for grades 1-8. He then attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Cold Spring, graduating with the class of 1958. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserve, serving from 1958 - 1962. Tom was united in marriage to Doris Welle on June 20, 1962 at St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church in Richmond.
He was employed with Lampert Lumber Company, living in Parkers Prairie, Aitkin and then in Little Falls. In December 1974, Tom took employment at Camp Ripley, first in military pay and then after 2 years he transferred to State Dept. at Camp Ripley as a carpenter, locksmith, and finally then as a carpenter supervisor before retiring in September 2004. In February 1974, Tom enlisted in the Army National Guard at Camp Ripley serving until February 1995. In July 1970, the family moved to rural Ripley Township where Tom served as the Township Clerk from 1982 - 2010. After retirement, he and Doris bought a townhome in Little Falls.
His first love was old -time music and classic country. Tom learned to play bass guitar in the early 1970's and played in various bands throughout the years. He enjoyed playing the tuba and bass guitar and played bass in the Holy Family Folk Group for many years.
He loved John Deere tractors and was a member of the Two-Cylinder Club. Tom was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Morrison County Genealogy Club.
He had a great love for his children and grandchildren, his siblings, Doris's siblings and their families. Of course, the love of his life was Doris whom he shared most of his life with.
Tom is survived by wife Doris; children, Rick (Julie) Heying, LaVonne (Harley) Clark, Ed (Peggy) Heying, Dr. Shirley Heying, and Anita (Bryan) Wattier; grandchildren, Rachel and Emily Heying, Sam and Miles Wattier, Austin (Jamie) Clark, Alex Clark; great-grandchild, Harleigh Clark; siblings, Robert (Karen) Heying, Dennis (Diane) Heying, David (Jean) Heying, Carol (Jim) Backes, and Mary (Gary) Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Leona Heying and father and mother-in law, Edwin and Gertrude Welle.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Tom.
