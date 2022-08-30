Thomas C. Sievek, 69-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Edinbrook Care Center in St. Cloud, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Burial in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Onamia, MN. Visitation held from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN. Caring for Thomas and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Onamia, MN.
Thomas Charles Sievek was born on November 19, 1952, in Brainerd, MN, to the late Leslie and Charlotte (Reff) Sievek. He grew up in Onamia, MN, and later graduated from Brainerd High School. Over the course of his life, he worked in various areas with Mille Lacs Lumber, where he delivered loads of lumber throughout the region; the City of Onamia where he helped with snow shoveling and holiday decorating; and Onamia High School, where he mowed lawns.
Tom had many favorite past times. He loved tinkering with his many train sets over the years, spent many hours drawing and gluing model cars together, also attending car shows, especially seeking out Mustangs, his favorite car and shopping. Tom's cars were his pride and joy and he kept them spotless. Tom also loved Christmas; he enjoyed decorating the house and picking out gifts for everyone. He enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley music, watching John Wayne movies, and watching Gunsmoke and the Minnesota Vikings on TV. In his later years, he took up singing karaoke at the nursing home; his rendition of Johnny Cash songs will be missed. He was a favorite at the nursing home, teasing and interacting with the staff and residents. His smile and laughter will be missed.
Tom is survived by his sisters, Karen Johnson of Onamia, MN and Chris (Tom) Seagren of Zimmerman, MN; nieces and nephews, Patti Fetters of Milaca, MN, Tim (Kathy) Sievek of El Paso, TX, Greg (Mary Kay) Sievek of Mahtomedi, MN, Dave Sievek of Mahtomedi, MN, Stephanie (Mitch) Kimmes of Edina, MN, and Kayla Seagren of Zimmerman, MN; and 15 grand and great-nieces and nephews. Tom is also survived by many relatives and friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Sievek; and nephew, Bob Johnson.
