Thomas C. Sievek, 69-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Edinbrook Care Center in St. Cloud, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Burial in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Onamia, MN. Visitation held from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN. Caring for Thomas and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Onamia, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.