Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman for Thomas A. Helbling, 90, who passed away Friday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Ken Popp and Rev. Ronald Dockendorf will concelebrate. Burial follows in the parish cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church with arrangements by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Tom was born December 20, 1930, in Mandan, ND, to Alfred & Rose (Schaner) Helbling. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Beehler on October 5, 1953, at the Church of St. Joseph in Mandan. They farmed southwest of Mandan and moved to Buckman, MN in November 1963. Betty passed away on October 16, 1993. Tom married Janice (Adamson) Olson on June 3, 1995, in Buckman. Janice passed away January 6, 2018. Tom farmed southeast of Buckman for 36 years, then moved to St. Cloud in 1999. Survivors include his daughters and sons, Annette (Marty) Thorson of Champlin, Vivian (Jerry) Heltemes of Morris, Randy (Audrey) of Faribault, Cheryl (Roger) Pick of Hillman, Alan (Kathy) of Allendale, MI, Rosalie (Jon) Quale of Stacy, Neil (Jamie) of Windsor, MO and Tom (Rena) of Grand Forks, ND; stepchildren, Douglas (Jodi) Olson of Sioux Falls, SD, Linda (Bill) Christiansen of Waseca, David (Judy) Olson of Dawson, Bill (Beverly) Olson of Montevideo, Barbara Butzin of Granite Falls, Craig (Stacy) Olson of Montevideo and Keith (Stacy) Olson of Montevideo; stepson-in-law, Larry Keding; sister and brother, Hildegard Palin of Lolo, MT and Alfred of El Cajon, CA; 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Betty and Janice; son, Brian; stepdaughter, Sandy Keding; brothers, Joseph, Emil, John, Peter and Stanley; sisters, Jenny Wetsch, Maggie Kautzman, Mary Bullinger, Bertha Flink and Monica Zueger; and grandson, Justin Heltemes. The family requests that guests follow all COVID safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing of face masks. Obituary, guest book, video tribute and livestreaming of the service are available online at www.williamsdingmann.com
