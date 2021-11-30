Theresia E. Becker, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial took place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation was held from 4-8 P.M. on Monday and from 10-11 A.M. on Tuesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. A Christian Mother's rosary was prayed at 4:30 P.M. followed by parish prayers at 7:00 P.M. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Caring for Theresia and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Theresia was born on April 16, 1935 in Little Falls, MN to the late John and Theresia (Schmidtbauer) Tretter. She grew up in the Pierz area where she attended school and graduated from Pierz Memorial High School with the Class of 1953. Theresia was united in marriage to Maurice Becker on September 20, 1955 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Together the couple farmed for over 40 years in Granite Township. Theresia was an active member of the Pierz American Legion Auxiliary and St. Joseph's Christian Mother's. She was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN and later St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. In her free time, Theresia enjoyed gardening, playing bingo, trips to the casino, playing cards, and making blankets. Theresia was a very hard-working woman, who assisted her husband on the family farm and later worked at the Pierz Villa for 22 years, retiring at 74. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Theresia was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Theresia is survived by children, Valerie (Marvin) Thomas of Pierz, MN, Rodney (Colleen) Becker of St. Paul, MN, Marilyn (Alvin) Boser of Pierz, MN, Karen (Terry) Froelich of Pierz, MN, Maureen (Joe) Heisick of Pillager, MN, and Brian (Kelly) Becker of Pierz, MN; brother, Robert Tretter of Aurora, MN; daughters-in-law, Bonnie Becker of Little Falls, MN and Luann Becker of Little Falls, MN; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Theresia was preceded in death by parents, John and Theresia Tretter; husband, Maurice Becker; sons, Jeffrey and Gary Becker; siblings, Regina Hoffman, Leona Tretter, Marie Hoffman, Hildegard Block, Reiny Tretter, Edwin Tretter, Phillip Tretter, Gertie Medek, Lydia Hoheisel, and Lucy Becker; and grandchildren, Michael and Angela Becker.
