Theresa "Terri" A. Gabel, 50-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial was on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Little Falls, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. A visitation was from 10:00-11:00 A.M., on Thursday at the church as well. Burial took place in the parish cemetery following the mass. Caring for Terri and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Theresa "Terri" Ann Rumpel was born on August 26, 1971, to Fred Rumpel and Shiela Ann Gentry in St. Paul, MN. After she was born, they had moved to Staples, MN, until they moved to Little Falls, MN. Theresa attended Little Falls Community Schools, and graduated in 1990. She was united into marriage to Todd Gabel on September 18, 2004. Theresa enjoyed diamond painting, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Recently, she was confirmed in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and was deeply devoted to her religion. Theresa was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, dog mother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Theresa is survived by husband, Todd Gabel; children, Ashley Dickmann (Jade), Michael Dickmann (Kelly), Amber Johnson (Ryan), Amanda Dickmann, Madisen Gabel (Dylan), and Natilee Gabel (Nick); 15 grandchildren; mother, Shiela DeMarre (Edward DeMarre); father, Fred Rumpel (Julie Rumpel); siblings, Tammi Carman (Greg Carman), Sarah Rumpel (Nick Quayle), Christine Rumpel, Jerry DeMarre (Sherry), Anita DeMarre (Vernon Mudgette), Mellody DeMarre (Lee Enright), and Eddie DeMarre (Caryn Ange); and sister-in-law, Vivian DeMarre.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henley and Shirley Gentry, Fred and Marion Rumpel; brother, Raymond DeMarre; and grandson, Zachary Walberg.
