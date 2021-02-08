Theresa M. Purkat, 41-year-old resident of Burtrum, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN, with Father Ben Kociemba and Father Joe Herzing officiating. Burial took place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation was on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Parish Prayers were at 7 p.m. Theresa Michelle Moran was born July 16, 1979 to Larry and Joyce (Erdman) Moran in Little Falls, MN. She grew up on the family farm north of Little Falls with her seven siblings. Theresa graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 1997. She attended Central Lakes College in Brainerd, and graduated with honors from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She traveled to Honduras, where she taught for a short time. Returning home, she began teaching in Staples, MN. A few years later, she accepted a position at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz. She made many great friends within that school system. She loved her students and they loved her back. It was an honor for her to teach and prepare the children for the sacraments. Theresa had many close friends in her lifetime. Her closest friends were known as the “usuals.” She took several trips with her friends and made many great memories. They were adventurous and would go kayaking and skydiving. They would gather to watch football games and enjoyed a few beverages. An occasional music festival provided opportunities to deepen friendships. The usuals played a big part in the success of her benefit that took place two years ago. In the year 2012, she met the love of her life, Nicholas Anthony Purkat. Married May 30, 2015, they eventually made their home in Burtrum in 2017. She enjoyed making their house a home. Nicholas and Theresa enjoyed traveling, fishing, dancing, playing cards, watching movies, Harley rides and cooking together. A bike trip to the Black Hills and a honeymoon trip to Montana provided fond memories. Theresa had many great opportunities to travel and enjoy life. A mission trip to Guatemala with a church group was the first of many trips she took with her mother. Theresa and her Mom also ventured to Hawaii, Alaska, New York City and Washington D.C. She was a great planner, always looking for the best deals and the most exciting places to visit. Theresa enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, hiking and playing cribbage. These were only a few of her numerous hobbies. On August 22, 2018, an operation was performed to remove a brain tumor. The results from this procedure presented challenges for Theresa. She most always appeared cheerful but struggled at times with not being able to accomplish all her goals and fulfill her greatest desires. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 24th. She will be remembered for her loving and generous heart, big beautiful smile and great sense of humor. She will also be remembered for being the world’s greatest cribbage player with a record of winning more than 150 games in a row. Theresa was preceded in her death by her father, Larry Paul Moran. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Nicholas Purkat; mother, Joyce Moran; siblings, Claudette Moran of Little Falls, Phil (Theresa) Moran of Becker, MN, Mark Moran of New York Mills, Ed (Stacey) Moran of Little Falls, Matthew Moran of Sauk Rapids, Roseanne (Adrian) Throener of Swanville, Stephen Moran of Little Falls; many nieces, nephews and friends. Thank you to all her family members and friends for the love and support over the years. We encourage you all to have a beer (if of age) and go dancing in her memory.
