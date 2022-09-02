Theresa DesRosiers, 81-year-old resident of Little Falls, died September 1, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, September 10 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday evening and from 8:45 AM until 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 10 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service; all visitation times held at the funeral home. Burial held in the parish cemetery. Rosary at 4:30 followed by parish prayers at 6:00 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home.
Theresa Ellen Kruchten was born on February 9, 1941 in St. Cloud, MN to the late Arnold and Magdlena "Lena" (Nesser) Kruchten. As a young girl the family moved to the Brainerd area where Theresa attended and graduated from Catholic School. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Lease on August 21, 1959 and the couple later divorced. Theresa worked at Swenson's Jelly Factory in Onamia and also the Onamia Hospital. She moved to Little Falls in 1975. Theresa worked at T.O. Plastics for a short time and for the Lutheran Care Center in Little Falls for 38 years. She was united in marriage to Michael DesRosiers on June 4, 1980 and the couple later divorced.
Her children remember her as a lady of great character, a kind heart, always willing to help others, making others feel loved and cared for. She was a true Angel on earth! Theresa had a strong faith and treasured her time in Church praying. Theresa loved entertaining her family during Christmas making her ham, turkey, Christmas punch and Christmas cookies and always having her house fully decorated. She was always supportive of her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dennis (Karla Bollin) Lease of Little Falls, Scott (Angela) Lease of Hillman and Sherry (Eric) Zylka of Little Falls; brother, Michael Kruchten; grandchildren, Stacy Lease, Amanda (David) Lease, Michelle Lease, Jennifer Lease, Kayla (Matt) Lease, Jordan Lease, Shelby Lease, Kaden Zylka and Kenzie Zylka; great-grandchildren, Ami Schneider, Leo Miller, Isaak Lease, Kairi Engel; step-grandchildren, Kelsey Olson, Rachel Bollin; step-great-grandchildren, Kadence Olson, Oden Olson, Raylynn Olson, Vincent Olson, Payton Seelen, Zayzay Seelen and Bryce Hectold.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lawrence Lease; second husband, Michael DesRosiers; siblings, Merlin Kruchten, Sr., Eleanor Rudolph, Eugene Kruchten, Geraldine Scepurek, Dolores Kruchten, Victoria Rudolph, Jerome Kruchten, Donald Kruchten, MaryAnn Rudolph, Richard Kruchten and David Kruchten.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Theresa. 320-632-4393
