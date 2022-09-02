Theresa DesRosiers, 81-year-old resident of Little Falls, died September 1, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, September 10 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday evening and from 8:45 AM until 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 10 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service; all visitation times held at the funeral home. Burial held in the parish cemetery. Rosary at 4:30 followed by parish prayers at 6:00 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home.

