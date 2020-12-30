Theodore “Ted” L. Waytashek, 82 year old resident of Brainerd, MN, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society - Bethany Nursing Home in Brainerd, MN, due to Covid complications. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN, at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Lowell Clarke officiating. A visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Ted was born April 9, 1938 to Engelbert and Francis ( Piasecki) Waytashek. He served in the US Air Force as a weapons mechanic. Ted met the love of his life, Marlene LaPoint in 1984. They were married on August 15, 1987. Ted is survived by his loving wife Marlene; 6 children and 3 Stepchildren, Ramona Murawski of Fort Myers FL, Jean (Mike) Stone of Wichita, KS, Ted (Lorie) Waytashek of Fort Ripley, MN, Sandra Koering (Dale) of Brainerd, MN, Robert Waytashek (Renee) of Pierz, MN, Linda (Raymond) Swartout of Elk Falls, KS, Karen Sikkink of Brainerd, MN, Michelle Viehauser of Brainerd, MN, Cheryl Kelly (Dwayne) of Brainerd, MN; 33 Grandchildren, and many Great-Grandchildren. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Engelbert and Francis Waytashek; and brothers, Robert, Ed, Engelbert, Jr., and Dave Waytashek.
