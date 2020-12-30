Theodore “Ted” George Hoheisel of Baxter, MN- passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the age of 88, at home with his wife, Virginia “Ginny” beside him, after a beautiful day spent with his loving family. Ted was born on February 7, 1932, in Hillman, MN to George and Rose (Mueller) Hoheisel. Ted and Virginia (Ginny) Mary Buesseler were united in marriage on February 2, 1952, at Basilica of St. Mary Church in Mpls. Ted and Ginny made their home at their farm in Hillman, where they raised their five boys. They lived in Hillman until 1983 when they sold their farm and moved to Pillager. They have resided in Baxter for the past ten years. Ted was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Marietta and Teresa; brother Melvin; and great-granddaughter, Ivy Lynn Bradach. He is survived by his wife Ginny; their five sons, Tony (Sue), Marty (Deb), Bob (Pam), Chris (Jody), and Joe (Joni); 13 granddaughters, Mae, Melanie, Sara, Betsy, Emma, Lisa, Ginny, Katie, Kari, Kristi, Kali, Whitney, and Brianna; 3 grandsons, Josh Hoheisel, Dave Shackelford, and Ben Shackelford; 32 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Ted loved the outdoors. He loved to deer hunt and fish with his five boys and grandchildren. We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Dr. Andrew Bader and wife Abbey for their care. The family would also like to express our wholehearted thanks to his granddaughters Sara (Hoheisel) Grieser and Betsy (Hoheisel) Wall for their loving care to make it possible for Ted to spend his last days at home with his family. Arrangements have been made with the Cremation Society of Minnesota. A celebration of life will be held sometime this summer.
