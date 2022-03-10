Thecla Marie Ritchie, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids, MN from Covid-19.
There will be a Gathering to honor Thecla at Holy Family Church Fellowship Hall in Little Falls, MN on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 11 - 1:30. Come join us for coffee and of course a light lunch and share memories. There will be a private family burial at a later date. Caring for Thecla and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Thecla was born on December 11, 1930 in Rosemount, MN to the late Joseph T. and Anna C. (Yoerg) Cich. She married Dale Ritchie on May 26, 1951 in St. Paul. They lived in St. Paul and Willmar until 1964 when they moved to Little Falls to purchase a small neighborhood grocery store which they owned/operated until 1985 when they retired.
Thecla loved to bake, go for walks and visit. She loved stopping by the library on her walks and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Thecla is survived by her son, Ralph Ritchie of Little Falls, MN; daughter, Patti (Bruce) Hammerbeck of Little Falls, MN; brother, David Cich, of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Kelly Bonde of Brainerd, MN and Mark (Jessica) of Moorhead, MN; five great-grandchildren, Brigid, Brendan, Tegan Bonde, Quinlee Marie and Parker May Hammerbeck; plus her many 'Adopted' kids!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale (2001); brothers, Edward, Leonard and sister, Theresa; her parents, and in-laws, George and Nora Ritchie; sisters-in-law, Lyda (Richard) Verley, Theda (Chet) Keller, Esther (Mel) Phelps, Evelyn (Arthur) Haviland
We would like to thank all of her 'helpers' at Good Shepherd, Memory Lane and St. Croix Hospice for all their Loving Care.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.