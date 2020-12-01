Terry William Eilers was born July 17, 1950 to Emmett and Dorothy Eilers in Swanville, MN. He graduated from Swanville with the class of 1968 and moved to Alexandria to attend the Law Enforcement program, graduating in 1970. In 1970, Terry was hired as Sheriff Deputy under Sheriff Howard Urness in Douglas County, MN. Promoted to Sergeant, Chief Deputy, elected Douglas County Sheriff in 1983 and Civil Defense Director. Initiated the Douglas County Swat team and Emergency Call Care System. Terry graduated as an Emergency Medical Paramedic and joined his wife Pauline at Douglas County Ambulance, serving the community together through 1995. In 1996, Terry and Pauline purchased K & K Sports and then later moved to Park Rapids, building their home on the lake. Terry was hired as Chief of Police for the City of Park Rapids and retired after 13 years. For the past five winters, Terry and Pauline resided in Arizona, returning each spring to their home on wheels at Toad Lake in Northern Minnesota. Terry married Pauline on October 1, 1982; they have been married over 38 years. Their early life included 24/7 shifts of lights and sirens with Ambulance and Sheriff vehicles always visible in the driveway. Terry was truly the happiest when he could have a rifle over his shoulder hunting deer, or on a mountain bugling elk in Colorado with his son Jason. Terry was diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer in July 2020. The Lord prepared a place for him in heaven at the age of 70 on November 27, 2020 where his eternal home will be. Terry leaves behind his wife: Pauline Eilers of Alexandria, MN; daughters: Coreen (Jason) Schoep, Taryn (Jimmy) Klovstad; son: Jason (McKenzie) Eilers; grandkids: Danielle and Jordan Hirsch, Colton Schoep, Jaden Schoep, Tyler, Ella and Gracie Klovstad, and Brielle Eilers; great-grandkids: Avery and Weston Hirsch, Isabella Schoep; his sister: Clarice (Jerry) Getz; in-laws: Norman (Audriene) Kvitek, Al (Brenda) Kvitek, Gary Kvitek, Karlene (Jim) Mayer; and many nieces and nephews. Terry is preceded in death by his parents; aunts; uncles; cousins: David and Lowell Drager, Dean and Dennis Campbell and Steve Christle. A Private Family Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. This service will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Terry’s obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website at 10 a.m. on Saturday. A visitation will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Interment will be at a later date at Spring Brook Cemetery in Swanville, MN. Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.