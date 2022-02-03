Sylvia "Syl" C. Wiczek, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her home in Little Falls, surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial Service held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at First United Church in Little Falls, MN, at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Tony Romaine officiating. Visitation held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will take place at a later date. Caring for Sylvia and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PEO, Chapter EO, which promotes education for women, or First United Church.
Syl was born January 8, 1936, in Little Falls to the late Paul and Carol (Knox) Larson. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1954, attended Hamline University, St. Cloud State, and the University of Minnesota where she studied home economics and physical education. She worked as an interior designer at Simonet Furniture. She married Jerry Wiczek on February 26, 1962 at the First Methodist Church. Syl was an understated, witty, patient and unconditionally-loving mother, grandmother and friend. Her hands were never still.
As an expert in the kitchen, she cooked meals daily from scratch and baked the best treats. She always welcomed extra guests. Syl loved canning and gardening. She even self-published her favorite recipes in a family cookbook at the age of 70 (which has been and will continue to be a living legacy). As a gifted seamstress, she created and sewed hundreds of costumes, doll clothes, and outfits for her kids. She crocheted blankets for many of her kids and grandkids. Her love of music led her to playing the piano, banjo and ukulele. She was an avid sports fan who loved watching football, baseball, and Golden Gophers basketball (she even taught her son how to throw a football).
Syl loved to volunteer and served her community in many ways: Sunday school teacher and Lay Leader, Scout Den Mother, a member of the Eastern Star, PEO, Lion's Club, and a Lady Jaycee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PEO, Chapter EO, which promotes education for women, or First United Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Steve (Donna) Wiczek, Chuck Wiczek, Debbie Wiczek-Rosas, Julie (John) Witucki, Joe (Michelle) Wiczek, Jim (Mary) Wiczek, Jenny (Benji) Bertsch, Ben (Carey) Wiczek; sister, Ardy Coenen of Little Falls; and her brother-in-law, Gerhard Boser of Pierz; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wiczek; her parents; in-laws, John and Stella Wiczek and step-father-in-law, Ed Deroiser; sister, Shirley Hedburg-Hanson; and brothers-in-law, Bob Hedburg, Norm Hanson, Odell Coenen, Pete Wiczek, Gene Wiczek, Jack Wiczek, Tom Wiczek and Bill Wiczek; and sisters-in-law, Mary Boser, Dina Wiczek, Geraldine Wiczek, Lucille Wiczek, Gen Wiczek and Marlene Wiczek.
A special thanks to CHI Hospice, especially Nurse Stacy who is an angel on earth.
