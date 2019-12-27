Sylvia Trafas, 85, of Little Falls MN passed away Christmas morning following a brief stay at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Sylvia Lois Moe was born August 31, 1934 to Roy and Rose (Barriault) Moe in Glenwood, MN. She graduated from Glenwood High School. She was united in marriage to Ronald Trafas on July 6, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glenwood. Sylvia was an employee at St. Gabriel’s hospital in Little Falls, MN for many years in the lab. She was a lover of all things bright and beautiful, and enjoyed music, fishing off the fishing bridge, bingo, her beautiful flowers, and road trips and vacations with her daughters. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, Daughters Of Isabella, Friends of Linden Hills, and Friends of Carnegie Library. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald; daughter Kathleen (Robert) Poepping of Pierz, daughter Patty (David) Stumpf of Little Falls; 4 grandchildren, Joseph Poepping, Mark Poepping, Matthew Poepping, and Michael Stumpf; 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Rose Moe; her sisters Delores Dosdall, Elizabeth Jelinski, Bonnie Smith, Phyllis Moe; brother Richard Moe; son Michael Trafas. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 218-828-5051
