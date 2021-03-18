Sylvester J. Prokott, 84-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN, with Fr. Gregory Mastey officiating. Burial will be in the St. Stanislaus parish cemetery in Bowlus. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Sylvester was born on November 28, 1936 in Swan River Township, to the late Michael and Angeline (Witucki) Prokott. He grew up in rural Royalton, MN and graduated from high school in Little Falls, MN. He spent his entire life working on the family farm. Sylvester was united in marriage to Marilyn Kasella on October 2, 1967, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. He was a lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Royalton Sportsman’s Club. Sylvester loved his carpentry, where he would build anything, from birdhouses and playhouses, or just about anything the grandchildren and children wanted. He loved music and would strum the guitar and listen to old-time records. He also loved spending time with his family, fishing, deer hunting, and growing tomatoes. Daily card-playing was a must, until the end. He always said “thank you.” You would never hear Sylvester complain. He saw the good in everyone and everything. Syl was gentle, handsome, and his smile would light up the room. Being in his presence inspired goodness in others. Sylvester is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marilyn; children, Scott Prokott of Royalton, MN, Brian (Brenda Kelzenberg) Prokott of Pierz, MN, Lynn (Eugene) Stich of Little Falls, MN, Chris (Jodi Marshall) Prokott of Little Falls, MN and Lori (Jerry) Czech of Little Falls, MN; brother, Ignatius Prokott; 12 grandchildren, Jared, Jonah and Jack Prokott, Zachary, Connor, Grant and Eli Stich, Emily, Carly and Cole Prokott, Riley and Monica Czech; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Sylvester was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl Prokott; brothers, John, Frank, Mark and Mike Prokott; sisters, Rosaline Carter, Agnes Burggraff, Veronica Strozyk and Theresa LaValle.
