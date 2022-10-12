Susie E. Greene, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

Funeral Services held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial at the Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

