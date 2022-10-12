Susie E. Greene, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.
Funeral Services held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial at the Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Susie E. Greene (Kuschel) was born September 30, 1928, to the late Louisa and Frank Kuschel on the family farm in Buckman Township. Susie grew up on the farm the youngest of seven siblings. She attended country school and completed her education at the Little Falls Senior High School graduating in 1946. While working in Little Falls, she met and later married William Greene in 1949. They were an amazing team and sweethearts for 65 years. Together they raised three children, Dan, LaVonne, and Susan, and delighted in their seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Family was and always remained their first love and loyalty. Susie worked at the Lutheran Senior Citizens Home for 25 years where she lived out her calling as a caring and compassionate caregiver. Faith was instrumental in her life. Zion Lutheran Church also played a big part in her life as she served many different roles in 73 years of membership. She created and cared for many beautiful gardens, was a wonderful cook and baker, loved sewing, and fishing. Being outdoors nourished her no matter the weather. Raking leaves, shoveling snow, hunting for berries to make jelly, or just sitting and enjoying the sunshine were always enjoyable to her. But her greatest joy was her family, whom she loved and cherished.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dan (Paula), LaVonne (Greg), Susan (Gary); grandchildren, Beth, Will, Matthew, James, Rebecca, Laura, and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Josie, Greta, Michael, Faith, Alexander, Ella, Elliott, Mason, Emily, Isabella, Theodore, and Augustus.
Susie was preceded in death by her husband, William Greene; parents, Frank and Louisa Kuschel; sisters, Minnie, Clara, Freida, Lucy, and Ida; and brother, Walter.
