Mass of Christian burial for Susan Mary (Bautch) Oldakowski held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Sauk Rapids with Reverend Thomas Knoblach officiating. Visitation held on Wednesday, September 21, from 4-8 PM at the church and one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass also at the church on Thursday. Burial in the parish cemetery.

Susan died at the age of 61 on September 15, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after her short battle with cancer.

