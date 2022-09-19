Mass of Christian burial for Susan Mary (Bautch) Oldakowski held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Sauk Rapids with Reverend Thomas Knoblach officiating. Visitation held on Wednesday, September 21, from 4-8 PM at the church and one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass also at the church on Thursday. Burial in the parish cemetery.
Susan died at the age of 61 on September 15, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after her short battle with cancer.
Susan "Sue" was born on April 17, 1961, to Robert and Neomi (Michalski) Bautch of Luxemburg, MN. She attended grade school at St. Wendelin's in Luxemburg and graduated from Technical High School in St. Cloud, class of 1979. Sue married Jeffrey Oldakowski on April 16, 1994, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together they had two children, Ryan and Jill Oldakowski, and Coco, the family dog. Sue grew up on the family dairy farm where she learned how to work hard, be independent, and develop a strong sense of responsibility. She was employed by St. Cloud School District 742 for 43 years and loved her job as an administrative secretary. Sue also loved caring for her family. She was an exceptional cook and her guests never left hungry. She cherished taking pictures, scrapbooking, and traveling. Some of her fondest memories were fishing with her family. Sue also enjoyed a good book, playing cards, games, and admiring her flowers.
Sue had a large network of family and friends and touched the lives of everyone she met. She was always ready to lend a hand, provide for others, or listen when needed. Sue was very strong in her faith, and she always led by example. She was an active member in the Sacred Heart parish. She instilled her beliefs in all that she did. She was steadfast in her faith until her last breath.
Sue is survived by her husband, Jeffrey of Sauk Rapids; son, Ryan of St. Cloud; daughter, Jill (significant other, Layca Heng) of Sauk Rapids; mother, Neomi Bautch of St. Cloud; brothers, Ronald Bautch of Sartell, Phillip (Robin) Bautch of St. Cloud; sisters, Joyce Bautch of Winona and Jayne Bautch of St. Cloud; and three nieces, Jenna (Michael), Jackie (Peter), and Melissa (Griffin).
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert.
The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving care of Sue.
