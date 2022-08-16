Susan "Sue" Kloeckl, 57 year-old resident of the Little Falls/Pierz area passed away Friday, August 12 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a hard fought, two year cancer journey.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m.. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation held from 4 -8 p.m., on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Friday, August 19, 2022 all visitation dates and time will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Morrison County Drive Fore Cancer (815 2nd Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345) or the family of Susan Kloeckl.
Susan (Stoltman) Kloeckl was born on January 10, 1965 in Little Falls to the late Edward and Carolyn "Czech" Stoltman. The family grew up in Culdrum Township, Morrison County. Sue attended elementary school in Randall, MN. She graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1983. After high school she attended the St. Cloud Vocational School and received a diploma as a Dental Assistant. Sue was united in marriage to Kevin Kloeckl on August 24, 1996 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. The couple made their home north of Little Falls and most recently East of Little Falls. She worked for Falls Court Dentists, as a dental assistant for a few years. Sue furthered her education and took night classes and received her degree as a Dental Hygienist. Throughout her career she worked at Falls Court Dental, First Avenue Dental, and returned to Falls Court Dental in October of 2020. She worked in Little Falls in the dental industry for over thirty five years. Sue had a special and gentle way of dealing with her patients and many of them would schedule their appointments based on her availability.
She loved her three children, Chelsey, Trevor, and Ryan deeply, and would do anything for them. Sue attended many sporting events, and band concerts over the years. If one of her children were involved in something, she was there. Sue and Chelsey enjoyed a special mother/daughter trip to Hawaii in 2019. She was an "outstanding, one of a kind" mother and wife! She also enjoyed camping, four-wheeler rides in the country, fishing, walking, and the annual winter ice fishing trip to Red Lake with family and friends. Sue loved board games and card games. It didn't matter when or where; she was always ready to play a game or two.
Sue is dearly loved and will be missed by her husband, Kevin Kloeckl of Pierz; children, Chelsey Kloeckl, Trevor Kloeckl, and Ryan Kloeckl all of Pierz, MN; siblings, Robert (Sharon) Stoltman of Sauk Rapids, Ken (Vonnie) Stoltman of Pequot Lakes and Tim Stoltman of Little Falls; mother-in-law, Marlene Kloeckl of Gaylord; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Peggy Kloeckl of Togo, Sarah Kloeckl of Crosby, Cindy Kloeckl of OR, and Dan Kloeckl of Gaylord; nieces and nephews, Sandra (Pete) Rausch, Tyler (Andrea) Stoltman, Nick Stoltman, Mark (Sylvia) Stoltman, Jonathan (Ashley) Stoltman, Andrew Kloeckl, Heidi (Bryan) Bruse, and Lacy (David) Krueger and many great nieces, great nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Carolyn Stoltman; father-in-law Paul Kloeckl, brother-in-law Greg Kloeckl, niece Julie Stoltman, and nephew Eric Lindeman.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Sue. 620-632-4393
