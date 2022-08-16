Susan "Sue" Kloeckl, 57 year-old resident of the Little Falls/Pierz area passed away Friday, August 12 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a hard fought, two year cancer journey.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m.. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation held from 4 -8 p.m., on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Friday, August 19, 2022 all visitation dates and time will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

