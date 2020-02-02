Susan Marie Cheney, 55 of Isle died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 22, 1964 in Little Falls to Ervin and Janet (Rudy) Cheney. She worked as a kidney dialysis tech. throughout Minnesota and most recently had worked for the Mille Lacs Grand Casino. She is survived by her longtime friend and caregiver: Terry Hanft of Isle; Mother: Janet of Pierz, Daughter: Breanna (Sam) Turk of Aekeny, IA., Siblings: Dave (LaShel) Cheney of Rice, Charlie (Lisa) Cheney of St. Stephen, Tom (Ruth Anne) Cheney of Little Falls, Brenda (Scott) Gotvald of Hillman, Jerry (Erin) Cheney of Little Falls, Kathy (Jesse) Brezinka of Buckman, Joe Cheney, deployed with the MN National Guard, and many nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her father Ervin, sister Karen, nephew Bobby and both sets of grandparents. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude for the great care and friendship provided by Caitlin and Evelyn from Heartland Hospice Care. A memorial service will be held 7:00 P.M., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, Rice, MN. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm at the church.
Susan Marie Cheney
