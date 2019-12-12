Susan Junglen, 72-year-old resident of Cushing, MN, formerly of Little Falls, died November 21, 2019 at Lake Hills Care Center in Cushing. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, December 13 at 11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Susan L. Junglen was born on January 3, 1947 in St. Cloud, MN to the late Norbert and Delphine (Hohmann) Junglen. The family moved to Clarion, IA. Susan attended and graduated from Clarion High School. After high school, Susan attended Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, IA where she received her degree in Library Science. She was an Assistant Librarian for several years with the Clarion school system in Clarion, IA. The family moved to St. Cloud in 1996 where they lived for two years. Susan moved to Little Falls and resided in the area until her death. Susan loved to read, do cross stitch and would volunteer with a home delivery meal program. Susan enjoyed her time with her foster parents, the Doris Lampert family in Bowlus for many years. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Mary Uhlhorn of Little Falls, nephew Joe and niece Beth and her many friends at Lake Hills Care Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Delphine Junglen and brother-in-law, Howard Uhlhorn. The arrangements for Susan are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
