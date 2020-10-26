Steven Vincent Schoen was born on March 8, 1956, the son of Willard and Evelyn (Weers) Schoen of Benson, Minnesota. Steve graduated from Murdock High school in 1974. He then attended Granite Falls Technical College and graduated with a degree in Industrial Electronics in 1976. Steve married the love of his life, Ruth Wicheraad on May 19, 1979. The couple raised their children, Patrick and Amanda in Montevideo. Steve worked for several electronic manufacturing companies over the years, most recently Nortech Systems in Merrifield, Minnesota. When Steve was not working, he could be found outdoors. He loved the change of seasons, taking advantage of the weather going fishing or gardening. Steve used his talents and creativeness making log furniture and also was the talented chef of the household. Often the couple would host large family gatherings, where Steve would do all of the cooking, trying new recipes and types of food. He even would do cooking for large special occasions like their family reunion and weddings. Steve and his family would spend as much time as possible at their lake cabin bonding as a family or having friends out to relax. These same people most near and dear to Steve’s heart, were who he and Ruth traveled all over with making memories to last a lifetime. Steve was a kind and gentle soul who was always willing to help others. He loved his family with his whole heart but Steve’s greatest joy in life was being grandpa to Ayla, Nora and Kiptyn. Steve passed away suddenly at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was 64 years old. Steve is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth; children, Amanda (Dave) Hlad of Randall, Patrick (Kelsey) Schoen of Nevis; grandchildren, Ayla and Nora Hlad and Kiptyn Schoen; siblings, John (Aline McFadden) Schoen of Dured, Florida, Bob (Janie) Schoen of Willmar, Chuck (Barb) Schoen of Crystal; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Evelyn Schoen; siblings, Jerry Schoen, Tom Schoen, Marge Kapsch; brother-in-law, Paul Kapsch; sister-in-law, Jacquie Schoen; nephews, Tony Schoen and Jeff Peterson. Due to the covid pandemic, a memorial service for Steve will take place at a later date. Arrangements for Steve are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN, 320-632-4393.
