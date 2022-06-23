Steven "Steve" L. Reno, 60-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home. Caring for Steve and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Steven Leslie Reno was born on March 25, 1962 in Inglewood, CA to Leslie Reno and Patricia (Gudehus) Reno. Steve grew up in California and worked construction in California and Fargo. In 1986, he moved to Minnesota.
Steve enjoyed camping, surfing, racing, dirt bikes, model cars and tinkering with anything motor related. He had a very distinctive laugh. Steve loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his mother, Patricia Reno of Twin Valley, MN; children, Jericho Reno of Little Falls, MN, Tesa Reno of Randall, MN, Joshua Reno of Little Falls, MN; step-daughter, Summer Barclay of Little Falls, MN; seven grandchildren; brother, Troy Reno of Las Vegas, NV; and close friend, Lois Barclay.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Reno.
