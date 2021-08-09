Steven Bruns, 65-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. David Sperstad officiating. Burial will take place in Darling Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday all at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Steven and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Steve was born on October 31, 1955 to Evelyn Gehrt and Lester Bruns in Springfield, MN. He was the fifth of eight children which included Calvin, Gary, Linda, his twin brother Mark, Charley, Michelle, and Jessica. He graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 1975. He raised three children Tanya, Chad, and LaTasha. Steve spent several years working at Pueringer in Rice, MN, R-Way Trailer Manufacturing in Long Prairie, MN, and had an early retirement in 2010 from Crestliner Boats in Little Falls, MN. Steve was a hard worker and could never sit still. After retiring, he continued to work haying and was a jack of all trades. He did odd jobs for anyone that needed his help. He could never say no to anyone. Steve enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren. You could often find him at the Royal Cafe visiting with friends and having coffee. Steve took lots of pride in his cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATV’s and anything else with a motor. Steve spent lots of time tinkering around his yard with all his “treasures,” working on engines and going to auctions. He had a big heart and was always a jokester. Steve is survived by his three children, Tanya Bruns (Jay Edwards) of Little Falls, MN, Chad Bruns (Angela Blu) of Little Falls, MN, LaTasha Bruns-Notsch (Clint Notsch) of Rice, MN; girlfriend, Linda Medina of Little Falls, MN and her children, Jessica Waldvogel (Nathan Waldvogel) of Albertville, MN, Joshua Medina of Little Falls, MN, and Sarah Smieja of Little Falls, MN; his siblings, Calvin Bruns of Donnlley, MN, Gary Bruns (Karen Dunwell) of Norcross, MN, Linda (Steve) Carver of St. Joseph, MN, Mark Bruns of St. Cloud, MN, Charley (Kristi) Smith of Herman, MN, Jessica (Darin) Krenz of Norcross, MN, Michelle McCalip of Wheaton, MN; his 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Smith and Lester Bruns and stepfather, Dennis “Joe” Smith.
