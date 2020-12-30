Steven P. DeZurik, 53 year old resident of Brainerd, MN passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. with Rev. David Sperstad officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.

