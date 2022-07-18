Steve "Owen" Meyer, 4-year-old resident of Pierz, MN passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 as a result of an accident.
A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN with Rev David Sperstad officiating. Burial was in the St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery in Pierz, MN. Visitation was from 4 to 7 PM on Friday and from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. Caring for Steve and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
If anyone would like to donate, a gofundme was made and an account at our local bank Farmers and Merchants of Pierz, MN called the "Meyer Family Benefit." https://gofund.me/49086f50
Steve "Owen" Meyer was born on July 14, 2017 to Cynthia Lee and Steve Meyer. He was taken from this earth just two days before his 5th birthday. He was a resilient, fearless, little boy that believed that nothing could hurt him. "I'm made of concrete!" Is what he'd tell us. He was a true farm boy! If you would have asked him what he wanted to be when he was big he'd say "A farmer just like daddy and Papa." He had a yearning to want to know everything he possibly could right here and right now. He needed to know who you were, what kind of vehicle you drove, and why. I honestly didn't know that the brain of a 4 almost 5 year old could hold so much information. He could talk to grown men about their equipment like he has been running it for the last 20 years himself. His heart may have been small but his love was as big, if not bigger than the moon itself. He loved everything farm-related, dinosaurs, cars, firetrucks, and so much more. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends.
Memories of his short but full life will be cherished by His Mom and Dad; grandparents, Brenda and Dennis Meyer, Dale and Sherry Gilbert and Carol Lee; aunts; Julie, Missy, Chelsea, and Estella; uncles, Donald (Ashley), Garrett (Erin), David, Patrick, and Daniel; cousins, Lilly, Nehemiah, Derek, Nova and Bentley.
We firmly believe that when he went to heaven and was met with open arms by his PapaBob and Nanacilla.
The family truly appreciates the thoughts and prayers.
