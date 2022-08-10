Steve C. Drager, 60-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 while working on an electrical job near Upsala, MN.
A Memorial Service will be held on August 15, 2022 at 12:00 P.M., at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with Chaplain Greggrey Valentine officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Caring for Steve and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Steve was born on October 29, 1961 in Little Falls, MN to Curtis "Curt" and Lila (Thompson) Drager. He grew up in the Swanville area, graduating in 1980. After high school, he worked with his buddies "The Less Boys," doing various jobs in the Swanville area and for many years installing satellite dishes. Steve was united in marriage to Missy Hillmer on June 13, 1992 and they later divorced. In 1994, Curt and Steve started Drager Electric. His great work ethic and desire for perfection showed in his projects. Throughout the years, there wasn't a job he couldn't handle. When help was needed...call Steve. A year ago, his dreams to own his own business came true. He and his son purchased Opatz Motor Services, a job he could do in retirement. Steve loved his family, work and helping solve problems. He will be greatly missed.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Lacey (Scott) Solbro; sons, Taylor (Mercedes) and Tanner (Madeline); partner, Kimberly Rossum and her children, Shelby (Lucas) and baby Morgan and Shania (Brendon); parents, Curt and Lila Drager; sister, Vicki; brother, Scott; nieces, Erin and Autumn Lynn; grandchildren, Isabella, Noah, Liam and Kayzlee.
Steve was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Doug Kipka and Michael Green; nephew, Eric Kipka; Grandpa and Grandma Drager and Grandpa and Grandma Thompson; uncles, Lowell, Ervin, and Alvin; aunts, Gladys and Myrtl; and cousin, John.
