Steve C. Drager, 60-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 while working on an electrical job near Upsala, MN.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 15, 2022 at 12:00 P.M., at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with Chaplain Greggrey Valentine officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Caring for Steve and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

