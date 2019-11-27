Steve A. Pantzke, 69-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Nate Bjorge officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Steve was born on July 28, 1950 in Little Falls, MN to Norma (Stoner) and the late Edwin Pantzke. He grew up in Little Falls, MN where he attended school and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 1968. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and honorably served his country over in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Steve served in the Minnesota National Guard for several years. He was united in marriage to Loni Wimmer on May 1, 1971 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. Steve was a lifelong farmer, working his land and took great pride in caring for his animals. He was also an avid collector of John Deere machinery and loved attending farm auctions to find a treasure he had to have. Steve was also a prolific reader of historical facts, he craved information about history. He dedicated much of his time serving on the Flensburg Creamery Board, Bethel Lutheran Church Board, Randall VFW, Flensburg American Legion and was a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN. Steve will forever be remembered as a kind man of faith who loved his family, friends and animals. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Steve is survived by loving wife, Loni Pantzke of Little Falls, MN; children, Jennifer (Todd) Pantzke-Kulus of Sartell, MN, Matt (Vanessa) Pantzke of Randall, MN, Andrew (Emily) Pantzke of Little Falls, MN and John (Laura) Pantzke of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Madeline Kulus, Nicholas Kulus, Bentley Kulus, Simon Pantzke, Ellie Pantzke, Alexandra Pantzke, Edward Pantzke, Avery Pantzke and Owen Pantzke; mother, Norma Pantzke of Randall, MN; siblings, Jerry Pantzke, John Pantzke, Tim Pantzke, Dick Pantzke, Curt Pantzke, Joel Pantzke, Linda Pantzke and Connie Swanson; and mother-in-law, Bernie Wimmer of Little Falls, MN. Steve was preceded in death by father, Edwin Pantzke; grandparents, Ed and Alice Pantzke and Alice and Claude Stoner and father-in-law, Leo Wimmer.
