Stephen S. Fiedler

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Stephen “Steve” (Fudd) S. Fiedler, age 68, of Rice who died Tuesday, May 25th at Quiet Oaks Hospice House near St. Augusta. Rev. Kenneth Popp will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Rice. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Steve was born January 12, 1953 in St. Cloud to Alphonse and Mary (Lass) Fiedler. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and lived his entire life in Rice. Steve was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he was an usher. He worked at Electrolux for over 30 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed golfing, reading, traveling and was a huge baseball fan. Steve loved spending time with family and friends and wanted to make a difference in everyone’s life. Steve was great with children and was able to relate to them on their level. He was very loyal, generous and had a great sense of humor. Survivors include his siblings, Jean Maurer of St. Michael, John Fiedler of Brooklyn Center, Rose Kruchten of Rockford, IL, Michael (Nancy) Fiedler of Rice and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Pamela and brothers-in-law, Joe Maurer and Michael Kruchten. Obituary, Guest Book, and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.