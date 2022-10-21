Stephen J. Schneider, 65 year old resident of Sobieski, MN died Wednesday, October 19 at his residence.

A funeral service held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Community Country Church in Holdingford with Rev. Gregg Valentine officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, and from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church in Holdingford. The burial will be held in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Community Country Church to support their mission trip to Honduras or the Brotherhood Fund.

