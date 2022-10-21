Stephen J. Schneider, 65 year old resident of Sobieski, MN died Wednesday, October 19 at his residence.
A funeral service held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Community Country Church in Holdingford with Rev. Gregg Valentine officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, and from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church in Holdingford. The burial will be held in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Community Country Church to support their mission trip to Honduras or the Brotherhood Fund.
Stephen J. Schneider was born on October 26, 1956 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Herb and Loretta (Lund) Schneider. He was raised in Sobieski on the Schneider farm and helped with daily chores as a young boy. He attended District 1181 and Little Falls Community School, graduating with the class of 1974. Steve worked on the family farm all of his life, taking care of the cattle and hogs and doing field work. He enjoyed watching old Westerns and Christian programs.
As busy as he was, Steve always found time to spend with his nieces and nephews, often taking them on 4-wheeler and tractor rides. He provided a unique education to the kids who were willing to get up at the crack of dawn to feed cows, drive combine and pick rocks. Most importantly, Steve loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, with all his heart. He treasured his church family and enjoyed Bible study, Life Groups and singing hymns at Sunday services. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Herbert "Herb" Schneider of Sobieski; siblings, Judy (Dan) Saewert of Burnsville, Joe Schneider of Little Falls, Tom (Charlotte) Schneider of Little Falls, John (Renae) Schneider of Little Falls, Ray Schneider of Big Lake, Mary (Butch) Sobania of Deerwood, Katie (Joel) Bodin of Chanhassen, Peggy (Ed) Heying of Rice, Bob Schneider of Little Falls, Mike (Michelle LeBeau) Schneider of Roseville, Jenny (Brian) Plath of Hutchinson, 25 nieces and nephews, 32 great nieces and nephews and many friends and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Schneider; sister, Janice Urban and brother, Dave Schneider.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Steve.
