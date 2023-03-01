Stephanie J. Cluever, 26-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 as a result of a motor vehicle accident south of Grand Forks, ND.
Funeral Service held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Little Falls Alliance Church. Visitation from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Caring for Stephanie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Stephanie was born on April 21, 1996 to Daniel Cluever and Michelle Charpenter. At age 3 -1/2 she began residing with her Grandmother, Terry Deming and Larry Mariette until she graduated from Little Falls High School in 2014. Stephanie was a 3-sport athlete competing in Gymnastics, Swimming and Softball and was a member of the Little Falls High School Band and Choir. She also participated in summer play productions and Taekwondo earning a Brown Belt. Stephanie entered the National Guard in 2015 and was discharged to medical complications later that year. Stephanie held a variety of different jobs in St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Brainerd and Little Falls and was currently employed at Taco Bell in Little Falls.
Stephanie was a barefooted outdoors girl and loved being in the woods, flower gardening, fishing, sailing on Lake Superior, horseback riding, rock picking and spending time with her family. She was always the bright light of any gathering with her quirky sense of humor and compelling laugh. She had a big warm heart and loved everyone unconditionally. Stephanie was indeed one of a kind and was a spirited, opinionated, self-reliant, and courageous person. She always put the needs of others before herself and expressed her love through hugs and her ability to make you laugh at any moment with her quick wit and zany actions. Stephanie had grown up to be a lovely young lady and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Left to cherish her memories are her parents, Daniel Cluever (Traci Marshall), Michelle Charpenter (Chris Hirsch); grandparents, Terry Deming (Larry Mariette), Rudy Cluever (Andrea Bloomquist), Linda Keppers and Robert Meacham; siblings, Bethany Collins, Tami Charpenter, Shawn Angevine, Brian Fulda, Charles, Lucas, Terese, Wolf, Lane and Aleah Hirsch; many aunts, uncles and cousins and special friend, Shawn Williams.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her sister, Cody Angevine.
