Stephanie J. Cluever, 26-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 as a result of a motor vehicle accident south of Grand Forks, ND.

Funeral Service held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Little Falls Alliance Church. Visitation from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Caring for Stephanie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.

