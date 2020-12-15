Stanley Hopkins, 72, of Iron Mountain, Mich., lost his battle with long term health issues and passed away of natural causes on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain, Mich. He was born June 28, 1948, in Ione, Wash., son of the late Lincoln and Viola (Hinkle) Hopkins. Stanley was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He had a wise sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Survivors include his four brothers, Steve, Jacob, George, and Russell Hopkins; his three sisters, Wanda Dobbs, Sally Bennett, and Shirley (Tim) Strieter; one special niece, Christi McDonald; as well as many other nieces and nephews; and one very special friend, Donny Voight from Little Falls, Minn. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and Eugene Hopkins; one sister, Mary Hopkins; and brother-in-law, Owen Bennett. In accordance with Stanley’s wishes, private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may leave a condolence or tribute for Stanley’s family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com. The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iron Mountain, Mich., to honor Stanley’s legacy of life. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stanley H. Hopkins, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
